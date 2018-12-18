Lista Billboard lança listas de melhores de 2018 com Drake em destaque

A revista americana Billboard divulgou, ao longo da última semana, suas tradicionais listas de melhores do ano na música.

O rapper canadense Drake foi um dos destaques da premiação, encabeçando a lista de melhores músicas, com "God's Plan", e de artista do ano.

Drake também foi o segundo colocado na lista de melhores álbums, categoria liderada pela americana Taylor Swift e seu disco "reputation".

Entre os artistas revelação, a primeira colocação ficou com a rapper americana Cardi B. Confira abaixo a lista dos dez melhores nas categorias mais importantes.

MELHORES MÚSICAS

1. God's Plan - Drake

2. Perfect - Ed Sheeran

3. Meant to Be - Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line

4. Havana - Camila Cabello Featuring Young Thug

5. Rockstar - Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage

6. Psycho - Post Malone Featuring Ty Dolla $ign

7. I Like It - Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

8. The Middle - Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

9. In My Feelings - Drake

10. Girls Like You - Maroon 5 Featuring Cardi B

MELHORES ÁLBUNS

1. reputation - Taylor Swift

2. Scorpíon - Drake

3. beerbongs & bentleys - Post Malone

4. The Greatest Showman - Soundtrack

5. ÷ (Divide) - Ed Sheeran

6. Invasion Of Privacy - Cardi B

7. ASTROWORLD - Travis Scott

8. Stoney - Post Malone

9. ? - XXXTENTACION

10. Culture II - Migos

MELHORES ARTISTAS

1. Drake

2. Post Malone

3. Ed Sheeran

4. Taylor Swift

5. Cardi B

6. XXXTENTACION

7. Imagine Dragons

8. BTS

9. Bruno Mars

10. Camila Cabello

MAIORES REVELAÇÕES

1. Cardi B

2. XXXTENTACION

3. Juice WRLD

4. Dua Lipa

5. 6ix9ine