IPTU 2019

MS Notícias - Sua Refência em Jornalismo no MS

Vander
terça, 18 de dezembro de 2018

Lista

Billboard lança listas de melhores de 2018 com Drake em destaque

Por: Folhapress18/12/2018 às 16:27
ComentarCompartilhar

A revista americana Billboard divulgou, ao longo da última semana, suas tradicionais listas de melhores do ano na música. 

O rapper canadense Drake foi um dos destaques da premiação, encabeçando a lista de melhores músicas, com "God's Plan", e de artista do ano. 

Drake também foi o segundo colocado na lista de melhores álbums, categoria liderada pela americana Taylor Swift e seu disco "reputation". 

Entre os artistas revelação, a primeira colocação ficou com a rapper americana Cardi B. Confira abaixo a lista dos dez melhores nas categorias mais importantes.

MELHORES MÚSICAS
1. God's Plan - Drake
2. Perfect - Ed Sheeran
3. Meant to Be - Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
4. Havana - Camila Cabello Featuring Young Thug
5. Rockstar - Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage
6. Psycho - Post Malone Featuring Ty Dolla $ign
7. I Like It - Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin
8. The Middle - Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey
9. In My Feelings - Drake
10. Girls Like You - Maroon 5 Featuring Cardi B

MELHORES ÁLBUNS
1. reputation - Taylor Swift
2. Scorpíon - Drake
3. beerbongs & bentleys - Post Malone
4. The Greatest Showman - Soundtrack
5. ÷ (Divide) - Ed Sheeran
6. Invasion Of Privacy - Cardi B
7. ASTROWORLD - Travis Scott
8. Stoney - Post Malone
9. ? - XXXTENTACION
10. Culture II - Migos

MELHORES ARTISTAS
1. Drake
2. Post Malone
3. Ed Sheeran
4. Taylor Swift
5. Cardi B
6. XXXTENTACION
7. Imagine Dragons
8. BTS
9. Bruno Mars
10. Camila Cabello

MAIORES REVELAÇÕES
1. Cardi B
2. XXXTENTACION
3. Juice WRLD
4. Dua Lipa
5. 6ix9ine

Deixe seu Comentário
RecomendadoAplicativo também vai combater corrupção dentro da PM, avalia secretárioCorais da UFMS e do Tribunal de Contas do Estado se apresentam no palco da Cidade do NatalCriança de 2 anos se pendura em tanque de lavar roupas, cai e morreTCE-MS abre concurso para estagiários em diversas áreas de formaçãoAlexandre Frota é condenado a pagar multa por atribuir fala falsa de pedofilia a Jean Wyllys nas redDiplomação de eleitos em SP é marcada por vaia, empurra-empurra e Lula livreDa portaria às celas, Centro Penal da Gameleira recebe obras de reestruturaçãoManaus monta esquema de atendimento a famílias vítimas de incêndio

TV MS

04 de novembro de 2018
Entrevista - Alessandra Maestrine e Mirna Rubim falam sobre o espetáculo 'O Som e a Sílaba'

Últimas Notícias

Ver Mais Notícias
MS Notícias - Sua Refência em Jornalismo no MSRua Rodolfo Andrade Pinho, 634
CEP 79090.050 - Vila Taveirópolis
Campo Grande/MS (67) 3305.4739
Editorias
Institucional
Mídias Sociais
© MS Notícias. Todos os Direitos Reservados.
Desenvolvimento Plataforma 